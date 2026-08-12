Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Phillies On Aug. 12

Burleson is hitting for a .285 BA, .351 OBP and .479 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 64 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 81 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-3) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.