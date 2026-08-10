Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Phillies On Aug. 10

Burleson is hitting for a .283 BA, .349 OBP and .478 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 63 runs. In 496 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 78 runs (6th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Andrew Painter makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.48 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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