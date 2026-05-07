Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Padres On May 7

Burleson is hitting for a .268 BA, .346 OBP and .442 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 18 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Padres are sending Michael King (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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