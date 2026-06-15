Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Padres On June 15

Burleson is hitting for a .287 BA, .352 OBP and .496 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 39 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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