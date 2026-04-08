Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Nationals On April 8

Burleson is hitting for a .225 BA, .360 OBP and .350 SLG with an 8% strikeout rate and an 18% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Burleson has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (0-2) pitches for the Nationals to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.