Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 7

Burleson is hitting for a .216 BA, .333 OBP and .351 SLG with an 8.9% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored four runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Burleson has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Cade Cavalli (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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