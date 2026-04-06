Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 6

Burleson is hitting for a .242 BA, .350 OBP and .394 SLG with a 7.5% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Burleson has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Zack Littell will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.