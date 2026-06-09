Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Mets On June 9

Burleson is hitting for a .290 BA, .359 OBP and .456 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 32 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 43 runs (14th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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