FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Mets On June 9

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Burleson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .290 BA, .359 OBP and .456 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 32 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 43 runs (14th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News