Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Mets On June 11

Burleson is hitting for a .291 BA, .357 OBP and .478 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 34 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 47 runs (10th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Mets.

Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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