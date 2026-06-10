Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 10

Burleson is hitting for a .293 BA, .360 OBP and .472 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 33 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 46 runs (10th in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Mets.

Austin Warren (1-2) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

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