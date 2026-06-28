Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Marlins On June 28

Burleson is hitting for a .282 BA, .351 OBP and .481 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 42 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (1-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.

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