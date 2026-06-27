Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Marlins On June 27

Burleson is hitting for a .285 BA, .352 OBP and .485 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 42 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs (5th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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