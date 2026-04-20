Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Marlins On April 20

Burleson is hitting for a .280 BA, .368 OBP and .451 SLG with an 11.6% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored nine runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Astros.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (1-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.12 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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