Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Dodgers On May 3

Burleson is hitting for a .280 BA, .364 OBP and .472 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 18 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (4-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.50 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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