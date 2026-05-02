Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Dodgers On May 2

Burleson is hitting for a .279 BA, .360 OBP and .467 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 17 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 26 runs (5th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (1-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.