Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Dodgers On May 1

Burleson is hitting for a .277 BA, .356 OBP and .445 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 15 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) against the Pirates.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.