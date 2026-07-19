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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 19

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Burleson has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .275 BA, .339 OBP and .466 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 52 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 67 runs (6th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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