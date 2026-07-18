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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On July 18

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Burleson has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .273 BA, .337 OBP and .466 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 51 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 67 runs (6th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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