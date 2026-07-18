Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On July 18

Burleson is hitting for a .273 BA, .337 OBP and .466 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 51 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 67 runs (6th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.