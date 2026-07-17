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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Diamondbacks On July 17

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, July 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Burleson has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .273 BA, .337 OBP and .468 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 49 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 67 runs (5th in MLB). In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Braves) he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Merrill Kelly (7-8 with a 5.38 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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