Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Cubs On May 30
Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Burleson is hitting for a .276 BA, .345 OBP and .438 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 25 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
The Cubs are sending Ben Brown (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.