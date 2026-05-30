Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Cubs On May 30

Burleson is hitting for a .276 BA, .345 OBP and .438 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 25 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Ben Brown (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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