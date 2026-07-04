Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On July 4

Burleson is hitting for a .276 BA, .342 OBP and .472 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 45 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 62 runs (3rd in MLB). In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

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