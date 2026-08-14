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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Cubs On Aug. 14

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Burleson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .287 BA, .354 OBP and .482 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .837, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 508 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 84 runs (4th in MLB). In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Phillies.

The Cubs will send Clay Holmes (4-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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