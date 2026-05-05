Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On May 5

Burleson is hitting for a .269 BA, .349 OBP and .448 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 18 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs (4th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.