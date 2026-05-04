Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 4

Burleson is hitting for a .279 BA, .361 OBP and .465 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 18 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs (4th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Brewers are sending Chad Patrick (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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