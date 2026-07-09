Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Brewers On July 9

Burleson is hitting for a .277 BA, .339 OBP and .474 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 47 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 66 runs (5th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.