FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Brewers On July 9

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, July 9 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Burleson has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .277 BA, .339 OBP and .474 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 47 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 66 runs (5th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News