Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Brewers On July 7

Burleson is hitting for a .277 BA, .340 OBP and .466 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 46 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs (6th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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