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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Brewers On July 7

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Burleson has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .277 BA, .340 OBP and .466 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 46 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs (6th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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