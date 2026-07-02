Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Braves On July 2

Burleson is hitting for a .275 BA, .343 OBP and .468 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 42 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs (11th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Hurston Waldrep gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.