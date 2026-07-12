FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 12

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .272 BA, .335 OBP and .466 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 49 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 66 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending JR Ritchie (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News