Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 12

Burleson is hitting for a .272 BA, .335 OBP and .466 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 49 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 66 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending JR Ritchie (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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