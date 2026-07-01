Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 1

Burleson is hitting for a .279 BA, .347 OBP and .474 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 42 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs (10th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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