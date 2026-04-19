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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Astros On April 19

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Burleson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .299 BA, .389 OBP and .481 SLG with a 10% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored nine runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.55 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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