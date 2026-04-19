Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Astros On April 19

Burleson is hitting for a .299 BA, .389 OBP and .481 SLG with a 10% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored nine runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.55 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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