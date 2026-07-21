Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Angels On July 21

Burleson is hitting for a .277 BA, .339 OBP and .463 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 53 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 69 runs (4th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 2.88 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

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