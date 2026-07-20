Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Angels On July 20

Burleson is hitting for a .280 BA, .342 OBP and .468 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 53 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 69 runs (4th in MLB). In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.