Alec Bohm And Phillies Face Royals On July 6

Bohm is hitting for a .224 BA, .283 OBP and .372 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 30 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.95 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

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