Alec Bohm And Phillies Face Reds On July 7

Bohm is hitting for a .224 BA, .282 OBP and .372 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 30 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Andrew Abbott (5-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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