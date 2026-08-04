Alec Bohm And Phillies Face Nationals On Aug. 4

Bohm is hitting for a .226 BA, .283 OBP and .362 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 37 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (7-8) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.94 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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