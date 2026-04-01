Alec Bohm And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On April 1

Bohm had a .287 BA, .331 OBP and .409 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .741 and he scored 53 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 59 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Cade Cavalli (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.