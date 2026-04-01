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Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm

Philadelphia Phillies • #28 3B

Alec Bohm And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On April 1

Alec Bohm and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Bohm has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Bohm had a .287 BA, .331 OBP and .409 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .741 and he scored 53 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 59 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Cade Cavalli (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Bohm

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