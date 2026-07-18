Alec Bohm And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On July 18
Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Bohm has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Bohm is hitting for a .213 BA, .275 OBP and .350 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 31 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.
Sean Manaea gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.