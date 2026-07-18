Alec Bohm And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On July 18

Bohm is hitting for a .213 BA, .275 OBP and .350 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 31 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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