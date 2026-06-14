Alec Bohm And Phillies Play Brewers On June 14

Bohm is hitting for a .222 BA, .278 OBP and .358 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 20 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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