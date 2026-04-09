Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Play Reds On April 9

Ramirez is hitting for a .231 BA, .362 OBP and .359 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored six runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Rhett Lowder (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.