Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Take On Reds On April 8

Ramirez is hitting for a .229 BA, .372 OBP and .343 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored five runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his third this season.

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