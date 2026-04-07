Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Play Reds On April 7

Ramirez is hitting for a .233 BA, .395 OBP and .333 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored four runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a triple against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (0-1) starts for the Reds, his third of the season.

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