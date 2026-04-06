Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Face Reds On April 6

Ramirez is hitting for a .222 BA, .382 OBP and .259 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored four runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Yankees.

The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson (0-1) in his second start of the season.

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