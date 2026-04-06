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Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins

Agustin Ramirez

Miami Marlins • #50 C

Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Face Reds On April 6

Agustin Ramirez and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .222 BA, .382 OBP and .259 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored four runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Yankees.

The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Agustin Ramirez

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