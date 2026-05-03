Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Play Phillies On May 3

Ramirez is hitting for a .239 BA, .328 OBP and .358 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 14 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Ramirez has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season.

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