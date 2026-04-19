Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Play Brewers On April 19

Ramirez is hitting for a .233 BA, .313 OBP and .356 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 10 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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