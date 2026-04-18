Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Take On Brewers On April 18

Ramirez is hitting for a .246 BA, .329 OBP and .377 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Woodruff (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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