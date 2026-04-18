Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Take On Brewers On April 18
Agustin Ramirez and his Miami Marlins will face the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Ramirez is hitting for a .246 BA, .329 OBP and .377 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
The Brewers are sending Brandon Woodruff (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.