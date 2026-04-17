Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Face Brewers On April 17

Ramirez is hitting for a .250 BA, .338 OBP and .375 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 10 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Braves.

The Brewers have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.