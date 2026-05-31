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Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Play Rockies On May 31

Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Houser is 2-5 with a 5.59 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

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