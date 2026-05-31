Adrian Houser And Giants Play Rockies On May 31

Houser is 2-5 with a 5.59 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.