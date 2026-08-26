FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Reds On Aug. 26

Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Houser is 4-7 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News