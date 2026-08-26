Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Reds On Aug. 26
Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3:45 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Houser is 4-7 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.
The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.