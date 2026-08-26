Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Reds On Aug. 26

Houser is 4-7 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.