Adrian Houser And Giants Face Reds On Aug. 25
Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Houser has -140 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Houser is 4-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up four hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.