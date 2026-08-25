Adrian Houser And Giants Face Reds On Aug. 25

Houser is 4-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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