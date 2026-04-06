Adrian Houser And Giants Square Off Against Phillies On April 6
Adrian Houser will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Monday, April 6 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Houser has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Houser is 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.