FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Square Off Against Phillies On April 6

Adrian Houser will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Monday, April 6 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Houser has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Houser is 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News